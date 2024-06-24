2024 Ford Fireworks in Downtown Detroit: Street closures, parking & everything to know

The 2024 Ford Fireworks return to Downtown Detroit on Monday, June 24, and with hundreds of thousands of people converging on the city, it'll be a busy night in Detroit.

The City of Detroit has released information on viewing areas, closed parks, curfew and more for the event on Monday night.

Here's everything you need to know

Viewing areas

The city said the best viewing sites are Hart Plaza, Belle Isle and Spirit Plaza. Hart Plaza and Spirit Plaza will be open to the general public until capacity is reached. However, setting up or gathering at the plazas will not be allowed prior to 2:00 p.m. on June 26.

During the day of the fireworks, re-entry will not be allowed at Hart Plaza or Spirit Plaza. Anyone entering either plaza will be subject to security screening, including coolers and backpacks.

Belle Isle will be closed until 2 p.m. and then will open to traffic. Motorists will need a recreation passport to enter the island. Alcohol consumption is prohibited, no tents or canopies are allowed and more.

Riverside parks that will be closed:



RiverWalk in its entirety including Milliken State Park/Harbor

AB Ford Park, 100 Lenox

Gabriel Richard Park, 7130 E. Jefferson

Mariner Park, 14700 Riverside Blvd.

Lakewood East, 14578 Riverfront Blvd.

Erma Henderson Park, 8800 E. Jefferson Ave.

Owens Park, 8430 E. Jefferson Ave.

Stockton Park, 9250 Dwight

Maheras-Gentry Park, 12550 Avondale

Elliott Park, 110 Mt. Elliott

Riverside Park

Where to park

The city said the Municipal Parking Department will not enforce parking meters after 5 p.m., however, you have to observe parking restrictions. Violators will be ticketed and may be towed for improper parking, parking in front of fire hydrants, bus stops or blocking sidewalks.

Parking is also available at city-owned garages like the Ford Underground Garage for $10 and Eastern Market Garage for $5.

Street and freeway closures



No northbound or southbound traffic will be allowed on Woodward Avenue beginning at Park and Witherell. Motorists may cross Woodward at John R/Clifford, Grand River, and State/Gratiot.

All streets south of Fort and west of Woodward will be closed.

All streets south of Congress and east of Woodward will be closed.

Beginning at 6 p.m., freeways will begin to close. *

The Detroit Police Department reserves the right to request closure of the freeways and surfaces streets earlier or later, depending on the volume of vehicle traffic.

Curfew

A curfew will be in effect for minors ages 17 and under from 8 p.m. Monday until 6 a.m. on June 25 for the area bounded by the Detroit River, Rosa Parks Blvd., Lodge Freeway, Fisher Freeway, the extension of Fisher Freeway east to include Gratiot Avenue, Vernor Highway, Chene Street, Atwater Street and Chene Park.

Minors can view the fireworks from approved public areas, but must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult ages 21 or over.

Minors in violation of the curfew will be taken to the Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval. Minors will be held there until picked up by a parent or guardian. The parent or guardian also shall receive a parental responsibility violation ticket.

Lost children

Parents can find lost children in these locations:



Huntington Place, off Atwater Dr. in the atrium

Detroit Police Department 3rd Precinct, 2875 W. Grand Blvd. (313) 596-5300

Detroit Police Department 4th Precinct, 4700 W. Fort Street (313) 596-5400

Butzel Family Center, 7737 Kercheval, 628-2100

DDOT bus routes impacted

The following bus routes will be impacted by the Fireworks. They include: Grand River (#3), Woodward (#4), Van Dyke/Lafayette (#5), Gratiot (#6), Conant southbound only (#12), Jefferson (#9), Dexter (#16), Russell (#40), Chene (#52), and Cadillac/Harper (#67). All DDOT routes will go to Rosa Parks Transit Center.

For more information regarding DDOT service, call (313) 933-1300.

Detroit People Mover

The Detroit People Mover will be open for the fireworks from 7 a.m. until midnight. People may exit at Financial District for viewing at Spirit or Hart Plaza.

Trains will not stop at Huntington Place or Renaissance Center after 2 p.m.