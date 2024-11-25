2024 Michigan high school football state championships: Here's the schedule

(WXYZ) — The 2024 MHSAA football state championships are this weekend and will feature some of the best teams in the state competing to win.

All of the games will take place on Friday and Saturday at Ford Field.

Check out the schedule below.

Division 1

Detroit Cass Tech vs. Hudsonville - Saturday at 7 p.m.

Division 2

Orchard Lake St. Mary's vs. Byron Center - Friday at 7 p.m.

Division 3

Detroit Martin Luther King vs. Zeeland West - Saturday at 12:30 p.m.

Division 4

Niles vs. Goodrich - Friday at 12:30 p.m.

Division 5

Pontiac Notre Dame Prep vs. Frankenmuth - Saturday at 4 p.m.

Division 6

Lansing Catholic vs. Jackson Lumen Christi - Friday at 4 p.m.

Division 7

Millington vs. Monroe St. Mary Catholic Central - Saturday at 9:30 a.m.

Division 8

Beal City vs. Riverview Gabriel Richard - Friday at 9:30 a.m.