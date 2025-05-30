2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix: Here's what you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2025 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix is returning to the streets of Downtown Detroit this weekend with several racing series competing.

Here's everything you need to know

What series are racing?

This weekend will feature the NTT INDYCAR Series, the INDY NXT by Firestone series and the IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship with GTP and GTD Pro.

Hear more from Grand Prix Chair Bud Denker in the video below

Grand Prix Chair Bud Denker talks about 2025 Detroit GP

Free Prix Friday returns

Comerica Bank returns as the presenting sponsor of Free Prix Friday, giving free access to everyone for Friday at the Grand Prix. While 50% of the track is free throughout the weekend, on Friday, fans can get free access to two prime viewing locations – Grandstands 1 & 9 – for free.

However, this year, access to the paddock is not included with Free Prix Friday seating.

Hear from IMSA driver Aaron Telitz in the video below

Speaking with IMSA driver Aaron Telitz from Vasser Sullivan

Where to park?

You can park at a variety of areas throughout Downtown Detroit and walk to the track, or take the People Mover which will stop at different areas near the track.

Main events of the schedule

NTT INDYCAR Series



Practice 1 - Friday, May 30 from 3:05 p.m. to 4:25 p.m.

Practice 2 - Saturday, May 31 from 9:05 a.m. to 10:05 a.m.

Qualifying - Saturday, May 31 from 12:20 p.m. to 1:50 p.m.

Chevrolet IndyCar Grand Prix - Sunday, June 1 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. (Green flag at 12:47 p.m.)

IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship



Practice 1 - Friday, May 30 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Practice 2 - Friday, May 30 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

GTD Pro Qualifying - Friday, May 30 from 4:50 p.m. to 5:05 p.m.

GTP Qualifying - Friday, May 30 from 5:15 p.m. to 5:35 p.m.

Warm-up - Saturday, May 31 from 10:35 a.m. to 10:55 a.m.

Chevrolet Detroit Sports Car Classic - Saturday, May 31 from 3:40 p.m. to 5:20 p.m.

INDY NXT



Practice 1 - Friday, May 30 from 2 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

Practice 2 - Saturday, May 31 from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.

Qualifying - Saturday, May 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

INDY NXT Race - Sunday, June 1 from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Saturday night concert

Top EDM stars GRYFFIN and Evan GIIA will take the stage on Saturday night in Cadillac Square and Campus Martius Park. You do have to purchase concert tickets on the Detroit Grand Prix website.

