2025 Detroit Tree Lighting: Road closures, parking & everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2025 Detroit Tree Lighting will take place on Friday night in Downtown Detroit. This is the 22nd annual tree lighting in Detroit.
Reminder: You can watch our annual "Light Up the Season" special at 7 p.m. on Channel 7
Festivities this year include:
- A 62-foot Michigan-grown Norway Spruce takes center stage on Friday, Nov. 21, officially kicking off Detroit’s holiday season
- Musical performances on stage will feature multiplatinum breakout country artist BRELAND and pop singer-songwriter Natalie Jane
- Olympic figure skater Polina Edmunds will headline the ice performances, joined by American figure skater Emmanuel Savary, Khloe Felton, as well as other special guests
- The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit opens Saturday, Nov. 22, kicking off the 2024-2025 skating season with themed events, giveaways and family-friendly activities
Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the tree lighting.
Road closures
Road closures started on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 6 a.m. and won't reopen until Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 a.m.
The roads closed are:
- NB/SB Woodward Ave. at State/Gratiot
- Michigan Ave. between Woodward and Griswold
- Fort St. between Woodward and Griswold
- NB/SB Woodward at Congress (Extends to Larned on Friday, Nov. 21)
- Monroe between Woodward Ave. and Farmer
- Cadillac Square between Woodward Ave. and Bates
Where to park
There are a variety of parking options throughout Downtown Detroit. You can book parking ahead, or you can take the QLine up Woodward Ave. and walk into Campus Martius from there.
Map of the event
Prohibited items
Check out the list below for prohibited items at the event
Guest code of conduct
- Guests will be treated in a consistent, professional and courteous manner by all park personnel
- Guests will enjoy all event experiences free from disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language and obscene gestures
- Guests will consume alcoholic beverages in a responsible manner. Intervention with an impaired, intoxicated or underage guest will be handled in a prompt and safe manner
- Obscene or indecent messages on signs or clothing will not be permitted
- Guests will comply with requests from park staff regarding park operations and emergency response procedures
- Guests may not engage in unauthorized commercial activity on property
VIDEO: New for 2024 was Chalet 313:
Food Trucks:
A variety of food trucks will line Monroe Street before and during the Detroit Tree Lighting, serving up delicious grab-and-go options from a mix of local favorites. It’s the perfect chance to enjoy great food while supporting Detroit’s small business owners and entrepreneurs. The lineup from 4 to 9 p.m. includes:
- Busta Dawgs
- Cinnamon Nuts & More
- Impasto
- Los Dos Amigos
- Fun Food Express
- Andiamo
- Cousin’s Maine Lobster
- Beignets 2 Go
- Big Bo’s Grill
- Sonny’s Hamburgers
- Rolling Stones Pizza
Curfew
Minors are welcome to attend the Tree Lighting from any approved public area. However, for their safety, minors ages 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult (age 21 or over) while they attend the event.
Due to expected high attendance and to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment, event admission gates will close once capacity is reached. We strongly recommend arriving early to guarantee entry and secure your spot.