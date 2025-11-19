2025 Detroit Tree Lighting: Road closures, parking & everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — The 2025 Detroit Tree Lighting will take place on Friday night in Downtown Detroit. This is the 22nd annual tree lighting in Detroit.

Reminder: You can watch our annual "Light Up the Season" special at 7 p.m. on Channel 7

Festivities this year include:



A 62-foot Michigan-grown Norway Spruce takes center stage on Friday, Nov. 21, officially kicking off Detroit’s holiday season

Musical performances on stage will feature multiplatinum breakout country artist BRELAND and pop singer-songwriter Natalie Jane

multiplatinum Olympic figure skater Polina Edmunds will headline the ice performances, joined by American figure skater Emmanuel Savary, Khloe Felton, as well as other special guests

The Rink at Campus Martius Park presented by Visit Detroit opens Saturday, Nov. 22, kicking off the 2024-2025 skating season with themed events, giveaways and family-friendly activities

Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the tree lighting.

Road closures

Road closures started on Wednesday, Nov. 19 at 6 a.m. and won't reopen until Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 a.m.

The roads closed are:



NB/SB Woodward Ave. at State/Gratiot

Michigan Ave. between Woodward and Griswold

Fort St. between Woodward and Griswold

NB/SB Woodward at Congress (Extends to Larned on Friday, Nov. 21)

Monroe between Woodward Ave. and Farmer

Cadillac Square between Woodward Ave. and Bates

Downtown Detroit Partnership

Where to park

There are a variety of parking options throughout Downtown Detroit. You can book parking ahead, or you can take the QLine up Woodward Ave. and walk into Campus Martius from there.

Map of the event

Downtown Detroit Partnership

Prohibited items

Check out the list below for prohibited items at the event

Downtown Detroit Partnership

Guest code of conduct



Guests will be treated in a consistent, professional and courteous manner by all park personnel Guests will enjoy all event experiences free from disruptive behavior, including foul or abusive language and obscene gestures Guests will consume alcoholic beverages in a responsible manner. Intervention with an impaired, intoxicated or underage guest will be handled in a prompt and safe manner Obscene or indecent messages on signs or clothing will not be permitted Guests will comply with requests from park staff regarding park operations and emergency response procedures Guests may not engage in unauthorized commercial activity on property

VIDEO: New for 2024 was Chalet 313:

New Chalet 313 on display at Detroit tree lighting

Food Trucks:

A variety of food trucks will line Monroe Street before and during the Detroit Tree Lighting, serving up delicious grab-and-go options from a mix of local favorites. It’s the perfect chance to enjoy great food while supporting Detroit’s small business owners and entrepreneurs. The lineup from 4 to 9 p.m. includes:



Busta Dawgs

Cinnamon Nuts & More

Impasto

Los Dos Amigos

Fun Food Express

Andiamo

Cousin’s Maine Lobster

Beignets 2 Go

Big Bo’s Grill

Sonny’s Hamburgers

Rolling Stones Pizza

Curfew

Minors are welcome to attend the Tree Lighting from any approved public area. However, for their safety, minors ages 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent, legal guardian or other responsible adult (age 21 or over) while they attend the event.

Due to expected high attendance and to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment, event admission gates will close once capacity is reached. We strongly recommend arriving early to guarantee entry and secure your spot.