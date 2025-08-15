Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2025 Taste of Greece Festival kicks off August 21

7 in You Neighborhood: Taste of Greece
Posted

(WXYZ) — The 2025 Taste of Greece Festival kicks off in Plymouth on August 21, celebrating the culture of Greece right here in metro Detroit.

The festival, which runs through August 24, will be held at The Nativity of the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church on West Five Mile.

Attendees can expect traditional Greek dishes, authentic Greek dancing, live music, a craft marketplace, a kids' corner and more.

“We take immense pride in our heritage and are honored to share our traditions, from the tantalizing food and lively dancing to the intricate craftwork and, most importantly, the warm hospitality of our members. We sincerely hope you'll join us for a truly unforgettable Taste of Greece!” said organizers in a statement.

Festival Hours:

Thursday: 6 pm - 10 pm
Friday: 5 pm - 11 pm
Saturday: noon - 11 pm
Sunday: noon- 6 pm

For more information, click here.

