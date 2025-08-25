2025 Tour de Troit bike ride canceled

(WXYZ) — The annual Tour de Troit bike ride has been canceled for 2025, event organizers announced over the weekend.

In a post on social media, organizers said the annual ride across the city was canceled due to rising costs in all logistics.

There were more than 1,300 riders registered for the event, and they will contact them and refund the registration to the original form of payment.

Every year, hundreds of riders take to the streets for 25.6 miles around Detroit with a police escort. There were also other rides, including the Metric Century, which is 62 miles of riding.

"We remain committed to creating spaces that celebrate and uplift cycling in Detroit. We will be spending this next year trying to work with the city to come up with a resolution that will allow us to bring the event back in force, with streets closed, and with reasonable pricing," the post reads.