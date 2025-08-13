2025 Woodward Dream Cruise: Everything you need to know

(WXYZ) — Woodward Dream Cruise week is here and WXYZ is proud to be an official broadcast partner of the annual event.

This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Dream Cruise, which started as a fundraiser to raise money to build a soccer field in Ferndale. Since then, it has grown and is North America's largest one-day automotive event that draws nearly 1 million people and tens of thousands of classic cars.

It takes place along Woodward Ave. through nine communities: Berkley, Birmingham, Bloomfield Hills, Bloomfield Township, Ferndale, Huntington Woods, Royal Oak, Pleasant Ridge, Pontiac.

Are you heading to the Dream Cruise? Here's everything you need to know. Be sure to visit our Woodward Dream Cruise page for the latest stories and information.

Watch below: Classic car featured in Sports Illustrated heads to Woodward Dream Cruise

Classic car featured in Sports Illustrated heads to Woodward Dream Cruise

Where to park



Berkley : The community's primary events are located in downtown with municipal parking available. There are no public parking areas near Woodward. Parking is allowed on side streets adjoining Woodward. Overnight parking is not permitted. For details: www.berkleymich.org

: The community's primary events are located in downtown with municipal parking available. There are no public parking areas near Woodward. Parking is allowed on side streets adjoining Woodward. Overnight parking is not permitted. For details: www.berkleymich.org Birmingham: All activities are within walking distance of the city’s five parking decks, where the first two hours of parking are free. For details: allinbirmingham.com/cruiseevent.

All activities are within walking distance of the city’s five parking decks, where the first two hours of parking are free. For details: allinbirmingham.com/cruiseevent. Ferndale: The municipal parking lots are metered, surrounding downtown Ferndale at Woodward and Nine Mile Rd. For details: www.parkferndale.com

The municipal parking lots are metered, surrounding downtown Ferndale at Woodward and Nine Mile Rd. For details: www.parkferndale.com Huntington Woods: Parking areas on Woodward have been leased by car clubs or reserved for city residents’ activities. There are no public parking areas near Woodward.

Parking areas on Woodward have been leased by car clubs or reserved for city residents’ activities. There are no public parking areas near Woodward. Pleasant Ridge: Parking is allowed on side streets adjoining Woodward, but get there early to find a space. Overnight parking is not permitted. There are no public parking areas near Woodward.

Parking is allowed on side streets adjoining Woodward, but get there early to find a space. Overnight parking is not permitted. There are no public parking areas near Woodward. Pontiac: Municipal parking is located in the downtown area and surrounding areas. For details: http://www.pontiacpowerweekevents.com/

Municipal parking is located in the downtown area and surrounding areas. For details: http://www.pontiacpowerweekevents.com/ Royal Oak: Parking is available at municipal parking lots and garages in the downtown area and walking distance from Woodward.

How to watch the WXYZ Dream Cruise special

Our two-hour special airs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16 and then will air once again on Sunday at 10 a.m.

SMART Shuttle Service

For those who want to use public transportation, SMART has a Woodward Dream Cruise shuttle bus service. It offers free rides for all, and you can hop on and off the shuttle for free, anywhere along Woodward Ave. from Ferndale to Pontiac.

It runs from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and you can catch the shuttle at any RED SMART or FAST Stop along Woodward Ave.

Watch below: Plymouth man to showcase rare 1963 Mercury Monterey at Woodward Dream Cruise

Plymouth man to showcase rare 1963 Mercury Monterey at Woodward Dream Cruise

Calendar of events

Berkley

Berkly is hosting a CruiseFest Classic Car Parade on West 12 Mile from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 15, then a concert, movie and other activities from 7:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. On Saturday, Aug. 16, the official Dream Cruise merchandise tent is at W. 12 Mile and Woodward.

Birmingham

Birmingham Cruise Fest will take place on South Old Woodward from Maple to Lincoln from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16.

Ferndale

Friday, Aug. 15 at 9 Mile and Woodward



1:00 PM – 7:00 PM: Ferndale Emergency Vehicle Show

1:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Curry Motorsports Formula 1, and various classic and muscle cars

5:00 PM: Official Woodward Dream Cruise Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

5:30 PM: Lights & Sirens Cruise Parade (On Woodward at E. Nine Mile Rd to 11 Mile Rd and back)

6:00 PM: Meet & Greet: Martha Reeves

All Day: Rock'n Live Entertainment Stage, Kids Play Zone and Merchandise Tent

Saturday, Aug. 16



Mustang Alley from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bronco Corral from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

All Day: Rock'n Live Entertainment Stage, Kids Play Zone and Merchandise Tent

Royal Oak

Friday, Aug. 15 and Saturday, Aug. 16



Performance Park Classic Car Show - 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pontiac



North Saginaw Block Party in Downtown Pontiac all day long

Watch below: Metro Detroiters share their favorite Dream Cruise memories