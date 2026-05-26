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2026 Mackinac Policy Conference: WXYZ coverage from the island

Simon on Mackinac Island
WXYZ
Simon on Mackinac Island
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The 2026 Mackinac Policy Conference kicks off Tuesday at the Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island.

Put on by the Detroit Regional Chamber, the multi-day event brings together some of the biggest leaders across the state and from around the country.

7 News Detroit Anchor Simon Shaykhet will be live from the policy conference throughout the week on 7 News Detroit at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Below are some of the major events happening during the conference.

Wednesday, May 27

  • Opening remarks from Detroit Regional Chamber CEO Sandy Baruah - 10 a.m.
  • Keynote Address from Mike Pence - 10:20 a.m.
  • Conversation with Pete Buttigieg - 11:20 a.m.
  • A conversation with Gary Sinise - 12:10 p.m.
  • Mackinac Moment with Rep. Matt Hall - 12:50 p.m.
  • Data Center panel - 1 p.m.

Thursday, May 28

  • A conversation with Mike Rogers - 9:45 a.m.
  • Keynote Address from Cornel West - 10:15 a.m.
  • Keynote address from Mary Sheffield - 11:15 a.m.
  • A conversation with Chris Sununu and Jon Tester - 11:45 a.m.
  • Growing Detroit, Growing Michigan panel - 12:20 p.m.
  • Democratic U.S. Senate candidate debate - 2:30 p.m.
  • Keynote Address from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer - 4:10 p.m.

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