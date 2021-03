DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are investigating a double homicide that happened at a home in the 17600 block of Annchester in Detroit on Wednesday.

Police found the bodies of a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old girl at the home just before 2 p.m. Wednesday. They both had gunshot wounds to the body. The circumstances surrounding the deaths are unclear at this time.

If you have information on this incident contact Detroit police at 313-596-2260.