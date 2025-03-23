21-year-old man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting coworker at Troy hospital

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 21-year-old man from Macomb Township has been charged in Thursday's shooting of a coworker at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy Hospital.

WATCH THE ARRAIGNMENT BELOW (Warning: Graphic Language)

21-year-old man charged with attempted murder after allegedly shooting of coworker at Troy hospital

Robert Paljusevic was arraigned Sunday with Assault with Intent to Murder, plus two illegal firearms charges. Bond was denied for Paljusevic, who has another court appearance at the end of the month. He will be held in Oakland County Jail until then.

The Troy detective working leading this case told the judge that Paljusevic was upset when he was not invited to the victim's father's funeral, urinating on the funeral brochure. The mother of the victim called Paljusevic "highly possessive" of his friend.

Troy police say he ambushed the 25-year-old victim in the parking garage of the hospital, firing five shots, striking the victim in the arm. The weapon used by Paljusevic, along with his cell phone, have not been recovered by police.

The shooting happened at 7:08 a.m. and sent the hospital into a lockdown as multiple law enforcement agencies converged onto the hospital's campus, searching for an active shooter.

But investigators say Paljusevic had fled the scene.

It's unclear if he went straight to his family's home in Macomb Township, but that's where he was found about two and a half hours after the shooting.

Watch our coverage of the shooting below:

Hospital employee targeted in shooting at Corewell Health Beaumont Troy

Neighbors were stunned to see the arrest unfold in their usually quiet neighborhood.

"Obviously, whenever anything like that happens in your own neighborhood, it's going to raise some serious concern," said Renee Schuppe, who lives nearby.

Related video: How Macomb County teams were able to arrest Troy shooting suspect within 3 hours

How Macomb County teams were able to arrest Troy shooting suspect within 3 hours

Troy police said Paljusevic and the man he targeted were friends and worked together in the hospital's radiology department but that they had a recent falling out.

