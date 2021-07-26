21-year-old metro Detroit man dies after fall at Pictured Rocks on Saturday

A 21-year-old man from metro Detroit died over the weekend at Pictured Rocks National Lakeshore after a fall.

According to Upper Michigan Source, 21-year-old Dominic Rotondi from Lincoln Park died at Miners Castle on Saturday night.

The NPS said that Rotodi was near the upper viewing platform when he allegedly stepped over a fence at the top of the cliff. They say he apparently lost his footing and fell about 100 feet to the cliff face, and then into Lake Superior.

Park rangers were notified and Alger Count Rescue was able to retrieve his body. He was pronounced dead at the scene.