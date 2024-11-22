22 Waterford Twp. businesses caught selling alcohol or vape products to underage decoys

The Waterford Township Police Department said it found 22 different stores that sold alcohol or vape products to underage people.

According to Chief Scott Underwood, the department conducted alcohol and vape enforcement over the past several weeks to coincide with the start of the school year.

In all, they checked 63 different retailers in the township.

They deployed underage decoys to attempt to purchase alcohol or vape products at the 63 locations. Three locations sold alcohol to the underage decoys, and 19 of the vape and smoke shops sold to those under the age of 21.

"The retailers that sold alcohol to minors, who are licensed by the State of Michigan to do so, will be referred to the Liquor Control Commission for further action. Vape and smoke shops that sold those products to minors were cited under State law. If a retailer that is licensed to sell alcohol, sold vape products to minors, they were cited under State law and will also be referred to the Liquor Control Commission for further action," Underwood said in a press release.

A list of the businesses is below.