23-month-old child dies after alleged abuse from Roseville babysitter

(WXYZ) — The Roseville Police Department said a 23-month-old child has died from injuries allegedly sustained by the baby's sitter.

According to police, they were dispatched to an area hospital on a report of a small child with severe head trauma. The mother told police she picked up her child from a neighbor, who was babysitting the child at work.

The neighbor had allegedly been watching the child on and off for the last two months, and said the child didn't appear normal, so the mom called an ambulance.

Police began investigating and arrested the neighbor, identified as 21-year-old Kimora Launmei Hodges.

She was originally charged with first-degree child abuse, but the child later died from the injuries.

The Prosecutor's office upgraded the charges to felony murder. Hodges was arraigned and given no bond.

