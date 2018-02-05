23-year-old man dies in Shelby Township crash overnight

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) - Shelby Township police say a 23-year-old man has died after a crash overnight.

The crash happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday in the area of 21 Mile Rd. and Milonas, between Schoenherr and Hayes.

According to police, the crash involved the 23-year-old Shelby Township man and a 40-year-old Sterling Heights woman. They were driving a 2012 Toyota Sienna and a 2005 Audi.

It's not clear what happened during the accident, but both the man and woman were stuck in their vehicles.

Both were taken out of the vehicles and rushed to Henry Ford Hospital where the 23-year-old was pronounced dead. It's not clear the extent of the woman's injuries.

According to police, the initial investigation found that alcohol may be a factor in the accident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shelby Township police at 586-731-2121.