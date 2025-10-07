23-year-old man fatally stabbed at Kroger in Southgate, police say

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Southgate police say a 23-year-old man was fatally stabbed inside a Kroger on Tuesday afternoon.

The Kroger is located at 16705 Fort Street.

According to Southgate police, officers responded to the scene shortly after 3 p.m. and found the victim with multiple stab wounds inside the store.

Police say the victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

A suspect was taken into custody on the scene.

Police say this appears to be an isolated incident and that there is no threat to the public.

