23-year-old shot & killed at Pontiac block party; suspect in custody

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 23-year-old Waterford Township man was shot and killed at a block party in Pontiac on Saturday night, the Oakland County Sheriff's Office tells us.

The shooting happened at a home in the 80 block of Mariva Street, as police got multiple calls from the block party with about 100 people in attendance.

Deputies waded through the crowd and found the victim, who had been shot once in the head. He was transported to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

At the scene, a 23-year-old Pontiac man came to police and admitted to the shooting, saying that he is a licensed CPL holder. Deputies saw the handgun protruding his waist band and took him into custody.

The suspect is currently lodged in the Oakland County Jail, awaiting trial.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, which is being investigated as a homicide, is encouraged to contact the Oakland County Sheriff's Office at 248-858-4950