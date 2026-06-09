233 registered runners & 932 hot dogs: Hot Dog Mile raises nearly $5K for Detroit dog nonprofit

(WXYZ) — The fourth annual Hot Dog Mile in Detroit over the weekend raised nearly $5,000 and had nearly 1,000 total hot dogs consumed, organizers say.

The event took place at Eastern Market Brewing Company on Sunday, as racers had to eat four hot dogs and run one mile. During the race, runners had to eat one hot dog, then run a 1/4-mile lap, four times.

According to race organizers, the "absolutely ridiculous and incredible day" had 233 registered individual runners and relay teams. There were 932 total hot dogs consumed, and approximately $4,800 donated to Rebel Dogs Detroit.

Rebel Dogs Detroit works to "create a street to home network for the abandoned and abused dogs of Detroit" and also focuses "on supporting pet retention for members of the Detroit community who wish to continue providing a loving home for their pet despite obstacles."

This year, the winning individual time was 7:49 by Eric Wilson, followed by 7:57 from Dan Kant, 8:00 from Adam Schubatis, 8:14 from Jonathan Raffa and 8:16 from Mason Gardiner to round out the top five.

Organizers this year also planned a new event they're calling the "Wurst Kilometer." It's taking place Sunday, Aug. 2 at Meantime in Detroit's Cass Corridor. Runners will eat one bratwurst, with all the toppings, chug one mliko (which is a glass of beer foam) and then run one kilometer – which is .62 miles.)

In an email to participants, organizers said they hope to see people again next year and people bringing friends. "The more people making bad decisions together, the better," it reads.