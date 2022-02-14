25-30 arrested at Ambassador Bridge; police prepare for reopening

(WXYZ) — Windsor police said between 25-30 people were arrested Sunday at the Ambassador Bridge, six days after protestors blocked the bridge.

On Saturday, police began moving in on the protestors after a court granted an injunction, but it wasn't until Sunday morning that police began arresting them.

Windor Police Chief Pam Mizuno said between 25-30 people were arrested, and are expected to be charged with criminal mischief. Five vehicles were towed on Sunday and seven were towed on Saturday, police said.

“Today, our national economic crisis at the Ambassador Bridge came to an end,” said Windsor’s Mayor Drew Dilkens, who expressed hope the bridge would reopen Sunday. “Border crossings will reopen when it is safe to do so and I defer to police and border agencies to make that determination.”

It's not clear when the bridge will reopen to traffic. Mizuno said they need to make sure it is safe to reopen, and there are steps they need to take to open the bridge so they don't encounter more issues with blockades.

"We are making some changes in the area just to try and ensure the traffic remains flowing in that area once it's opened," she said.

On Monday, truckers from the Freedom Convoy, protesting COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other COVID-19-related restrictions, blocked the Ambassador Bridge. The bridge is the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada and handles around $400 million in goods per day.

The blockade has shuttered auto plants for several days due to parts shortages and left hours-long backups as truckers were re-routed to the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron.

