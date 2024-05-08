$250 million school bond proposal passes in Walled Lake

WALLED LAKE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Walled Lake voters have approved the Walled Lake Consolidated Schools' $250 million bond proposal, with 61 percent of the 12,186 residents voting yes (7,449).

According to the district, the '2024 Building Opportunites, Ensuring Tomorrow Bond' will help enhance facilities, add educational opportunities, and "ensure a nurturing environment where every child can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally."

The bond includes areas of emphasis in Safety & Security, Technology, Programs and Infrastructure.

“Approval of this bond proposal is a testament to the strength and unity of our community,” said Dr. John Bernia, Superintendent of Walled Lake Consolidated Schools. “Together, we have demonstrated our commitment to investing in the future of our children and the prosperity of our community as a whole...we are dedicated to fulfilling the promises made in this proposal and continuing to uphold the high standards of excellence that define Walled Lake Consolidated Schools."

More information about the bond, including planned projects and timelines, can be found at this link.