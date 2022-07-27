26-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run; police searching for witnesses

(WXYZ — Van Buren Township police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run that happened Wednesday on the I-94 Service Drive.

Police say a woman was struck and killed while walking on the service drive shortly after midnight.

We're told it happened on the northbound side just west of Beck Road.

First responders reportedly found the 26-year-old victim dead on the road.

Police are asking the community to come forward if they know anything about this incident.

