27-year-old man hospitalized after being shot outside Taylor bar; police searching for suspect

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 27-year-old suffered a collapsed lung after being shot outside a bar in Taylor early Sunday morning.

Police tell us the shooting happened around 1 a.m., in the parking lot of Big League Brews on Ecorse Road.

We're told that the man was shot in the chest, causing his lung to collapse. The man is currently in the hospital, but he is expected to survive.

Police aren't sure what the motive of the shooter, but they don't believe the incident was random; they're not sure what the relationship is, but investigators believe the shooter and the man he shot knew each other.

Authorities are looking for a 17-year-old, who arrived at the bar in a Tesla with three friends. The driver of the Tesla stayed behind after the shooting, but police tell us the shooter fled on foot.