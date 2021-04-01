Watch
28-year-old woman arrested after infant found dead in Lincoln Park wooded area

Posted at 4:05 PM, Apr 01, 2021
LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 28-year-old woman from Lincoln Park has been arrested after an infant was found dead inside a wooded area in the city on March 6.

The infant was found on the south end of Lincoln Park.

"This has obviously been a very disturbing and unfortunate incident," the city said in a press release Thursday.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office is reviewing the incident for potential charges.

Police noted that Michigan's Safe Haven laws permit a parent to surrender a newborn not more than 72 hours old, to an emergency medical service provider, such as a fire department, hospital or police station.

