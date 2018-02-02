29 vehicles involved in massive pileup on westbound I-94 near Hartford, Michigan

1:17 PM, Feb 2, 2018

Paw Paw, Michigan (WXYZ) - Lake effect snow contributed to a massive pileup on westbound I-94 near Hartford, Michigan on Friday morning.

Twenty-nine vehicles were involved, including 17 semis and 12 cars. Michigan State Police closed down the stretch of freeway for hours.

At least one person was pinned in a vehicle for a short time. The exact number of injuries is not known at this time.

Drivers in that area are reminded to take extra care when driving in snowy conditions.

