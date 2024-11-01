2nd 270-degree ScreenX theater in Michigan coming to MJR in Sterling Heights

Another metro Detroit movie theatre is adding a 270-degree ScreenX, becoming the second movie theatre in Michigan to add the screen.

According to MJR Theatres, the CJ 4DPLEX ScreenX will launch at the MJR Marketplace Cinema in Sterling Heights with the releases of "Wicked" and "Gladiator II" on Nov. 22.

It comes after MJR Waterford unveiled the screen earlier this year with the release of "Twisters."

“We are thrilled to expand the innovative ScreenX format to our Sterling Heights location this November," said Joel Kincaid, Vice President of Operations for MJR Theatres. “Our launch of Michigan’s first ScreenX at our Waterford location this past July was met with resounding success, and the reaction from our guests have been overwhelmingly positive. We are excited to expand this concept to the east side and very likely more locations in the coming years."

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema that extends screens onto the side walls of the auditorium, giving fans a 270-degree viewing adventure.

The screening room will have fully-powered reclining chairs, with select rows offering VIP Seats – which are separate areas with two seats, side tables, storage compartments, coat hoots and a privacy enclosure.