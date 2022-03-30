2nd fire reported at Romulus townhome complex in as many days

ROMULUS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Crews are on scene battling a second fire in as many days at an apartment and townhome complex in Romulus.

Fire crews were called to Wellesley Townhomes early Wednesday morning on report of a fire. They're located off of Wayne Rd. between Ecorse and Wick.

This is the second fire in the complex in as many days. A townhome went up in flames on Tuesday as well. Crews are still investigating that fire.

Thankfully, everyone was able to get out of the townhomes and there are no injuries reported.