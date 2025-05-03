2nd person of interest in death London Thomas arrested on separate charge in Novi

A second person of interest in connection to the death of Detroit teen London Thomas was taken into custody Saturday in Novi on a separate charge.

The attorney for the 23-year-old was arrested for allegedly filing a false police report a year ago. The attorney called this outrageous.

On Friday, a 48-year-old woman was arraigned in connection London's death

Watch Randy Wimbley's report:

Woman now facing charge in connection to death of Detroit teen London Thomas

Charla Rasida Pendergrass is charged with lying to a peace officer during a violent crime investigation.

VIDEO: Charla Pendergrass taken into custody

Web extra: Charla Pendergrass in custody

During the arraignment, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Anna Merigian told the court that there is video evidence to show Pendergrass lied to police.

Watch the full arraignment of Charla Pendergrass below:

ARRAIGNMENT: Woman facing charge in connection to death of Detroit teen London Thomas

Pendergrass' attorney entered a not guilty plea on her behalf during the arraignment. The judge set bond at $50,000 cash surety and said she would need to have a GPS tether and no contact with any witnesses if released on bond.

"Between April 5, 2025, and April 24, 2025, it is alleged that Defendant Pendergrass failed to tell the truth to FBI agents while they were conducting a criminal investigation into the death of London Thomas. Aspects of the case currently remain under investigation and no further information will be released at this time," according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Pendergrass' probable cause conference has been scheduled for Wednesday, May 7.

Pendergrass is one of two suspects who were arrested on Saturday. In court earlier Friday, an attorney reported that both had been released from jail Friday morning. Pendergrass was taken back into custody later on the charge she's now facing.

Thomas' family is now reacting to this latest development in the case.

"I want justice for my granddaughter, and I know she's lying. I know she has something to do with my granddaughter's death," Thomas’ grandmother Jestina Martin said.

The attorney representing the suspects also talked to 7 News Detroit about the case on Friday.

Interview: Defense attorney Terry L. Johnson speaks out after woman arraigned on charge in connection to death of London Thomas

INTERVIEW: Defense attorney comments after woman charged in connection to death of London Thomas

"Let’s go back to a week ago, they were turned in on a homicide charge and they were held ... approximately 129-130 hours, violation of their rights and, ‘oh we’re going to do something, we’ve got this, we’ve got that,’ and they come out with lying to a police officer ... they are doing nothing but grasping at straws at this point," defense attorney Terry L. Johnson said.

Previous report: Suspects in London Thomas' death in custody, attorney calls investigation troubling:

Suspects in London Thomas' death remain in custody, attorney calls investigation troubling

Johnson has said neither of his two clients is the right person. The pair were reportedly originally taken into custody and transported to the Detroit Detention Center Saturday night after investigators found 17-year-old Thomas’ body.

Previous report: 2 suspects in custody after body of missing teen London Thomas found in Southfield

2 suspects in custody after body of missing teen London Thomas found in Southfield

Thomas was last seen April 5 in Inkster and reported missing three days later. A 23-year-old man with whom Thomas was in a relationship with and whose home was raided two weeks ago in connection to the case is believed to be the last person to see her alive.

Previous report: FBI and police raid Inkster home of missing teen London Thomas' boyfriend

FBI and police raid Inkster home of missing teen London Thomas' boyfriend

Thomas’ body was found inside a parked white SUV in Southfield last weekend. Neighbors told 7 News Detroit the SUV had been parked there for two weeks, but no one knew how it got there.