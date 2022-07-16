3,000 U of M nurses picket amid patient safety concerns and an expired contract

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Nearly 3,000 University of Michigan nurses and allies rallied today at Fuller Park in Ann Arbor and then to the university’s hospital to bring attention to the fight for safe staffing amid an expired contract. The rally, nurse officials say, was a picket, not a strike or work stoppage.

Nurses participating in today’s event were off duty and those who were on-duty, wore red during their shifts in solidarity.

Representing approximately 6,200 registered nurses throughout the U of M health system, the Michigan Nurses Association-University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council (MNA-UMPNC) says nurses have been working without a contract since July 1.

“Nurses are united in advocating for our patients,” said Renee Curtis, RN, president of MNA-UMPNC. “The patient safety incidents that are happening in our hospital because of long-term understaffing are totally unacceptable. We’re grateful for all the community support and we know the public understands that our working conditions are their care conditions. We’re going to stand strong to get what patients and nurses need.”

State Rep. Felicia Brabec, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Ron Bieber, MI AFL-CIO president, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, UM Ford School Policymaker in Residence and Kirsten Herold, UM Lecturers' Employee Organization (LEO) president spoke at the rally.

Over 800 incidents relating to patient safety concerns have been filed with management this year.

MNA-UMPNC says university administrators have refused to agree to their proposals that they believe prioritizes patients’ health and safety.

U of M administrator’s, MNA-UMPNC says, instead offered the following:



No solutions to end dangerous, chronic understaffing.



More than 100 concessions, including increasing mandatory overtime, new restrictions on how nurses can use PTO and a more punitive attendance policy.



Compensation that doesn’t keep up with inflation and won’t recruit and retain skilled nurses.



A petition calling for the end to understaffing through enforceable limits on patient assignments (RN-to-patient workload ratios), unsafe forced overtime and competitive wages that will recruit and retain nurses to keep up with inflation has been signed by more than 4,000 MNA-UMPNC nurses.