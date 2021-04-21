3.3" of snow reported at DTW is third-largest single-day snowfall this season

(WXYZ) — 3.3" of snow was reported at Detroit Metro Airport, the official total for the area. Snow tended to be higher in the southern counties, so areas in the north only got a little bit of snow.

According to reported snow totals from the National Weather Service, Wyandotte saw 4.2 inches, Farmington Hills saw 1 inch, and Waterford saw .4 inches.

The snow at DTW broke a record for snowfall on April 20.

Yesterday was also the third-highest single-day snowfall this season at DTW.

There were 7.2" of snow that fell on Feb. 15, 4.1" on Feb. 4 and then 3.3" on April 20. After that, it's 3.2" on Feb. 16 and 2.7" on Dec. 25.

It also becomes the 9th day in the last 147 years where metro Detroit had 1" of snow or more after April 20.

