3,700 Detroit casino workers go on strike against MGM, MotorCity & Hollywood

(WXYZ) — Thousands of Detroit casino workers are now on strike after the Detroit Casino Council and MGM, Hollywood Casino and MotorCity Casino could not come to an agreement.

The Detroit Casino Council represents the 3,700 casino workers across five unions - UNITE HERE Local 24, United Auto Workers, Teamsters Local 1038, Operating Engineers Local 324 and the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters.

Those unions represent most of the workers at the three casinos, including dealers, cleaning staff, food and beverage workers, valets, engineers and more. 99% of the union voted in favor of striking if a deal was not reached.

“Making the decision to strike is never easy, but it’s past time for the workers who keep Detroit’s casinos running to get their fair share,” said Nia Winston, President of UNITE HERE Local 24, the union of hospitality workers in Detroit. “The city’s big three casino operators are earning more than ever, and we’re prepared to stay out on strike until we get what we deserve.”

"The company is offering us nickels and dimes, and they want us to pay more for healthcare," says Terri Sykes, a dealer at MotorCity Casino with 24 years of service and President of UAW Local 7777. “As a two-time breast cancer survivor, I'm fighting to protect our health care. These companies are making more than ever, and it’s time they respect us for all the sacrifices we made to keep the doors open during the pandemic.”

Among concerns over health care and wage increases, workload is also a concern. The council says casinos have 1,500 less employees since before the pandemic.

“Taking on the jobs of two to three people is a lot,” Motor City Casino employee Ulyssis Bryant said. “That’s what we've been dealing with for years now.”

MGM Grand Detroit President and COO Matt Buckley sent a letter Tuesday morning saying that the casino intends to continue operating during any potential strike and will remain open.

"We will continue to offer employees work, and to the extent employees represented by the union choose to participate in the strike, we will take whatever lawful action is necessary to fill shifts and continue providing our customers with entertainment and service," Buckley wrote in the letter.

Hollywood Casino at Greektown also said that the casino remains open 24/7 for slot and table games, but some servicse are limited. Valet services are temporarily closed, and beverage service may be impacted.

A report from the Detroit Casino Council said a strike could cost the City of Detroit and State of Michigan $738,000 per day in tax revenue and more than $3 million per day in lost revenue for the three casinos.