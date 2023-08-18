Watch Now
News

Actions

3 accused in kidnapping plot to face trial

Gov Whitmer kidnap retrial day 5
Scripps
Gov Whitmer kidnap retrial day 5
Posted at 10:54 AM, Aug 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-18 10:54:13-04

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — Three more men accused in the plot to kidnap and kill Governor Gretchen Whitmer are about to face a jury.

Eric Molitor and brothers Michael and William Null pleaded not-guilty to charges stemming from arrests in October of 2020.

FOX 17 confirmed the upcoming court dates Friday.

Of the 14 allegedly involved in the scheme 2 have been acquitted, 4 plead guilty— some taking lesser sentences in exchange for testimony, and 5 men have been found guilty.

Jury selection starts Monday, August 21 in Antrim County.

The trial against Molitor and the Null brothers begins August 23— on the 1-year anniversary of when Adam Fox and Barry Croft were convicted of conspiracy in a retrial following the acquittal of Daniel Harris and Brandon Caserta.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good morning Detroit: Send us your video & be on TV