3 arrested after police chase ends with car hitting Royal Oak home

Michigan State Police say three suspects are in custody after a chase involving a stolen vehicle ended in Royal Oak.

See video from the scene below

Scene video after police chase crash in Royal Oak

According to MSP, troopers received information from Detroit police regarding a recently stolen vehicle reportedly occupied by armed suspects around 5:17 a.m.

Troopers located the vehicle near State Fair and Orleans in Detroit. It initially stopped, but as police attempted to conduct the traffic stop, the driver fled.

The pursuit ended near Lincoln Dr. and Altadena Ave. after a trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the car. The car did crash into a home, but it caused minimal damage.

The driver fled on foot but was quickly located and arrested. Two others in the car were also arrested. No firearms were recovered.