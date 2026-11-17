(WXYZ) — A carjacking on Detroit's west side led to a multi-county police chase Monday morning that ended when a stolen vehicle crashed into a home in Royal Oak.

Detroit police say the incident began around 5 a.m. when three armed suspects carjacked someone on Woodbine near 7 Mile and Telegraph.

Michigan State Police later spotted the stolen vehicle on Detroit's east side near Orleans and State Fair, where officers attempted to make a stop. The driver fled, leading police on a chase spanning multiple cities and at least two counties.

Officers performed a PIT maneuver after pursuing the vehicle into Royal Oak. The car then crashed into a home near Altadena and Lincoln. The driver attempted to flee on foot after striking the home but was quickly arrested along with the two other suspects in the vehicle.

The owner of the home, who spoke off camera, said they heard a thud and came outside to find police making arrests. Miraculously, the only damage to the home was scrapes on the brick siding, flattened bushes and a broken yard lamp.

Neighbors said the scene was jarring for the typically quiet community.

"My daughter called me and told me what was going on and she's like did that wake you up and somehow it didn't," said Michael Frederick, a Royal Oak resident.

"The whole thing is unusual for Royal Oak. You know, I came down here to see the aftermath and not a whole lot happened but it's lucky that it didn't go through that house. They came really close," Frederick said.

All three suspects are in custody. Michigan State Police say they will be pursuing felony charges, though the specific charges had not been determined at the time of this report.

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