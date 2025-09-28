3 charged after allegedly shooting & killing 18-year-old in Ann Arbor, 2 charged with Open Murder

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have been charged after allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old Westland man in Ann Arbor earlier this week.
Police: 18-year-old from Westland killed in Ann Arbor shooting; 3 suspects in custody
Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson said earlier this week that the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 26) near Platt and Packard. The 18-year-old was shot during an exchange of gunfire after exiting a business in the area.
The three suspects all appeared in court today in this case. They were issued the following charges:
- A juvenile has been charged with open murder. They also got a weapons charge after converting a semi-automatic weapon into full automatic. They are being held in a detention center until their next court date
- Jahmal Jones, 19, has been charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearms charges, fleeing & eluding, and two counts of resisting and obstruction. Bond has been denied for him.
- Kaleel Burton, 18, has been charged with the same weapons charges as the suspects above. He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond
All three of these suspects are being held until their next court appearance.