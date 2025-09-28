3 charged after allegedly shooting & killing 18-year-old in Ann Arbor, 2 charged with Open Murder

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have been charged after allegedly shooting and killing an 18-year-old Westland man in Ann Arbor earlier this week.

Ann Arbor Police Chief Andre Anderson said earlier this week that the shooting occurred around 1:15 p.m. on Friday (Sept. 26) near Platt and Packard. The 18-year-old was shot during an exchange of gunfire after exiting a business in the area.

The three suspects all appeared in court today in this case. They were issued the following charges:



A juvenile has been charged with open murder. They also got a weapons charge after converting a semi-automatic weapon into full automatic. They are being held in a detention center until their next court date

Jahmal Jones, 19, has been charged with open murder, carrying a concealed weapon, felony firearms charges, fleeing & eluding, and two counts of resisting and obstruction. Bond has been denied for him.

Kaleel Burton, 18, has been charged with the same weapons charges as the suspects above. He was given a $250,000 cash/surety bond

All three of these suspects are being held until their next court appearance.