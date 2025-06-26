3 charged for allegedly smuggling weapons from U.S. to Canada by jet ski across St. Clair River

(WXYZ) — Three Canadian citizens are facing federal charges for allegedly smuggling dozens of weapons into Canada by jet ski across the St. Clair River.

Jerome Gorgon, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Michigan, announced the charges on Thursday.

Akeem Richards-Crawford, 31, Dwayne Harrison, 34, and Jannai Stewart, 35, are charged with conspiracy to smuggle for allegedly smuggling of firearms and firearm magazines into Canada.

According to a federal complaint, Richards-Crawford and Harrison traveled from Canada to the U.S. in October 2023. Then, Richards-Crawford and/or Harrison rented a vehicle and a hotel in metro Detroit. They then traveled to Houston and Cincinnati to obtain firearms and returned to metro Detroit.

In the early morning hours of Oct. 26, 2023, Richards-Crawford and Harrison drove to Algonac with a backpack containing 36 firearms. Harrison allegedly then got on a jet ski to go to Canada.

Once Harrison arrived, he approached an unmarked police vehicle, thinking it was there to pick him up. After realizing the mistake, Harrison allegedly dropped the backpack and fled.

Officers later encountered Stewart, who was the actual pickup driver, nearby after Harrison allegedly texted him "come get me" and "cops came."