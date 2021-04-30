3 charged with home invasion, ethnic intimidation of Black family in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich (WXYZ) — Three people are facing charges of ethnic intimidation after allegedly breaking into a Black family's home in Walled Lake, then threatening to kill them while using racial slurs.

Branden Odegaard, 37, Michael Graves, 47, and Macy Kathleen-Grant Pietryga, 26, all of Wolverine Lake, were charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office in connection to the April 26 incident.

“I want to be very clear that I have zero tolerance for hate crimes," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "Hate has no place here in Oakland County, and I will do everything in my power to hold those who attempt to threaten or harm our residents accountable.”

Odegaard and Graves both face one count each of first-degree home invasion, which is a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. They're both also charged with one count each of ethnic intimidation, which is a felony punishable by two years in prison.

Pietryga is charged with aiding and abetting a home invasion in the first degree, which carries up to 20 years in prison, as well as one count of ethnic intimidation.