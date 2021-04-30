Watch
News

Actions

3 charged with home invasion, ethnic intimidation of Black family in Oakland County

items.[0].image.alt
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
&lt;<enter caption="" here="">&gt; at Martin Gropius Bau on April 2, 2014 in Berlin, Germany.</enter>
generic handcuffs
Posted at 8:47 PM, Apr 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-29 21:01:32-04

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich (WXYZ) — Three people are facing charges of ethnic intimidation after allegedly breaking into a Black family's home in Walled Lake, then threatening to kill them while using racial slurs.

Branden Odegaard, 37, Michael Graves, 47, and Macy Kathleen-Grant Pietryga, 26, all of Wolverine Lake, were charged by the Oakland County Prosecutor's Office in connection to the April 26 incident.

“I want to be very clear that I have zero tolerance for hate crimes," said Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said. "Hate has no place here in Oakland County, and I will do everything in my power to hold those who attempt to threaten or harm our residents accountable.”

Odegaard and Graves both face one count each of first-degree home invasion, which is a felony that carries up to 20 years in prison. They're both also charged with one count each of ethnic intimidation, which is a felony punishable by two years in prison.

Pietryga is charged with aiding and abetting a home invasion in the first degree, which carries up to 20 years in prison, as well as one count of ethnic intimidation.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!