3 charged with human trafficking of 14-year-old Detroit girl

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Three people are facing several charges in the human trafficking of a 14-year-old Detroit girl.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 33-year-old Eric Brown, 26-year-old Brian Ash, 18-year-old Gracy Nyirahabimana, all from Detroit, in connection with the incident.

According to police, the three acted together to use the 14-year-old girl in human trafficking between Jan. 16, 2018 and Jan. 26, 2018.

More details are expected to be released in court on Thursday.

Brown is charged with human trafficking, human trafficking of a minor, two counts of first degree criminal sexual conduct, two counts of third degree criminal sexual conduct, child sexually abusive activity and distributing/promoting child sexually abuse activity.

Ash is charged with human trafficking of a minor, carrying a concealed weapon, child sexually abusive activity and distributing/promoting child sexually abuse activity.

Nyirahabimona is charged with human trafficking of a minor and child sexually abusive activity.

All three are expected to be arraigned on Thursday morning.