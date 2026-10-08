HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people are dead following a boat crash in Macomb County on Wednesday evening.

Watch scene video in the player below:

3 dead following boat crash in Harrison Township

According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to MacRay Harbor in Harrison Township on a report of a capsized boat.

One of the passengers on the boat, who was able to swim to shore, reportedly told deputies that the boat was involved in a crash around 8 p.m.

Watch video of the boat involved in the triple fatal crash get towed in:

Boat involved in triple fatal crash in Harrison Township gets towed in

Officials then started their search for the three remaining people believed to have been on board.

The sheriff’s office said the MCSO Underwater Search and Rescue Team recovered three people from the submerged boat around 5 a.m. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

