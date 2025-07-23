3 dead in apparent murder-suicide involving family members in Detroit, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Police in Detroit are investigating a shooting that they believe is a murder-suicide that left three people dead Tuesday evening.

The incident happened around 6 p.m. on the city’s west side on Pinehurst Street near 8 Mile Road.

Watch Detroit Police Capt. Marcus Thirlkill provide details about the shooting below:

RAW VIDEO: Captain Marcus Thirlkill of Detroit police details triple fatal shooting

When police responded to the scene, they found three men fatally shot. Investigators said all the men were family members.

One victim was in his late 40s and another was in his mid-50s, according to police.

The person believed to be responsible was in his late 20s. Detectives believe that person shot and killed his family members before taking his own life.

It's unknown at this time what led up to the shooting.

The department’s homicide team is investigating and looking for a motive, police said.

