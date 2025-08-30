Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
3 dead, including 2 kids, after crash in Pontiac on Friday night

WXYZ
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Two children and an adult were killed and a third child is in critical condition after a crash in Pontiac on Friday night.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Joslyn and Montcalm around 8:20 p.m. on a report of a vehicle that went airborne and a child ejected.

Deputies say a 2022 Honda Civic, being driven by a 21-year-old Pontiac resident, crossed into oncoming traffic, hit multiple signs and poles, and then got back on Montcalm Rd. where it collided with a Chevy Malibu stopped at a red light.

According to the sheriff's office, a 37-year-old Pontiac resident who was driving the Malibu was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 6-year-old and a 4-year-old in the Malibu were transported to McLaren where they were pronounced dead, and a 9-year-old child in the Malibu is in critical condition at Corewell Health Royal Oak.

The 21-year-old driving the Civic is in stable condition.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff's office said, and they are investigating if alcohol or drugs were involved.

