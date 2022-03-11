3 Five Guys employees forced into a freezer during robbery, police say

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A robbery at a burger shop in Ann Arbor left three workers in the freezer.

They were on the job at Five Guys on Washtenaw Ave when it happened Wednesday night.

According to police, four employees were cleaning up after closing for the day. An armed suspect confronted a worker taking out the trash. Another suspect then followed them inside as the two demanded money.

One worker escaped to get help, said Ann Arbor police. Three others were forced into the freezer.

Ann Arbor police said that the employees stuck in the freezer waited several minutes before freeing themselves. An interior safety lock allowed them to escape after the crooks took off with some money from the franchise.

The Five Guys employees were unclear on the suspects' genders and if both of them were armed, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery, contact Ann Arbor Police at 734-794-6939.

