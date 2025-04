DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people were found dead after a car fire on Detroit's east side early Sunday morning, the Detroit Police Department tells us.

The 10th Precinct got the call just before 6 a.m. for a car fire near Milford Street and 30th Street. Once the fire was put out, three bodies were pulled from the vehicle.

DPD says the identity of the bodies is unknown at this time.

The Major Crimes Unit is investigating this incident; Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-Speak-Up.