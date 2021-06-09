'3 Free' weekend is June 12-1 includes free fishing, off-road trails and entry into MI state parks

(WXYZ) — The Michigan DNR said this weekend is "Three Free Weekend" where Michiganders can fish for free, off-road for free and get into state parks for free.

On June 12 and 13, it's Free Fishing Weekend and Free ORV weekend, both of which include free entry into state parks.

“Michigan is home to some of the best outdoor recreation opportunities and most beautiful natural spaces you’ll find anywhere,” DNR Director Dan Eichinger said in a release. “Whether you’re already an avid outdoors-person or someone just beginning to explore all the options, our ‘Three Free’ weekend makes it easy to discover a new hobby, visit a new park or introduce friends to an outdoor experience you love.”

During the weekend, residents and non-residents can enjoy two free days of fishing without a license, but all other fishing regulations apply.

On top of that, people can ride 3,800 miles of designated routes and trails without purchasing an ORV license or trail permit.

