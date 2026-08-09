3 hospitalized after being shot at Roseville wedding reception

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have been hospitalized after being shot at a wedding reception in Roseville, the Chief of Police tells us.

Chief Mitchell Berlin said that the shooting happened Saturday night in the parking lot of Athena Hall, located at 25650 Gratiot Avenue.

Police got calls around 11 p.m. about a large fight at the wedding venue, in the parking lot. Witnesses say that two hand guns got brandished after the fight started.

Authorities tell us that the three victims, including one woman who was shot in the chest, are expected to make a full recovery. We're told that a man also broke his hip after being hit by a fleeing the scene. Another victim suffered a laceration in their hand, but police are unsure how that happened.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4483.