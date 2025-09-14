3 hospitalized, including Farmington Hills cop, in drunk driving crashes

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people, including a Farmington police officer, were hospitalized in a drunk driving crash early Sunday morning.

Police tell us the crash happened on M-5 near Drake Road around 1 a.m. in Farmington Hills

Investigators say that a driver heading east struck the back of a Farmington Public Safety Department police car before spinning out and crashing into another vehicle head-on. The police vehicle was stopped because the officer was helping a Farmington Hills officer with a traffic stop.

We're told that the three people hospitalized in the crash — the Farmington officer and the two people in the vehicle involved in the second crash — sustained minor injuries and are expected to make full recoveries.

The at-fault driver was arrested for driving under the influence.

"We would like to remind all drivers that you are required to move over and slow down for all stationary emergency vehicles," said public safety director Bob Houhanisin in a statement. "We are grateful no one got seriously injured or killed in this crash. We would like to thank the Farmington Hills police and fire departments for the care they provided to our officers and the other drivers."