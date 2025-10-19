3 hospitalized, including MSP trooper, after crash on I-96 in Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people have been hospitalized, including a Michigan State Police trooper, after a crash on Interstate 96 in Detroit this morning.

MSP tells us the crash happened around 11 a.m. at I-96 Fwy at Fullerton Ave.

Authorities say that a trooper pulled over to investigate an unrelated crash when the driver of a Jeep Cherokee lost control, crashing into the back of the police vehicle.

The trooper and two passengers in the Jeep Cherokee were hospitalized in the crash, with all three people expected to make a full recovery. The freeway was closed for this incident,

“It is important for drivers to remember to slow down in wet weather,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw. “This particular driver was not only driving too fast for road conditions, he also had three of his four tires worn below the wear bars which also led him to lose control and crash.”