3 in custody after attempting to cross US border on St. Clair River

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people trying to cross the U.S. border on the St. Clair River near Algonac during a human smuggling attempt were taken into custody early Tuesday morning, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

On Tuesday at around 3 a.m., dispatch with Border Patrol monitoring video surveillance noticed a vessel on the St. Clair River. Officials say the vessel was trying to cross the international border near a route that’s historically known for smuggling.

Agents in Marysville responded to the area and found three people. Authorities say they admitted that they just crossed the border from Canada by boat.

The three were taken to the Border Patrol station for processing. Officials say the people trying to cross the border are a 53-year-old Dominican man and two women, ages 25 and 26, from Mexico.

“Intercepting this was made possible by technology and the teamwork of our agents and support personal. I am proud of the vigilance and dedication to duty displayed by the men and women of Detroit Sector,” Chief Patrol Agent Robert Danley said in a statement.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call the Detroit Sector Border Patrol BorderWatch at 800-537-3220.