3 injured in shootout at Detroit motel involving woman's boyfriend, her brothers

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Three people were shot and critically injured after a domestic incident at a motel in Detroit overnight.

According to police, it happened around 1 a.m. at a motel near Telegraph and Lenore on the city's west side.

Police say it began when a boyfriend and girlfriend got into a domestic altercation. The woman then called her two brothers, who arrived and confronted the boyfriend.

According to police, the boyfriend exited and fired shots in the air, but the brothers used a pickup truck to pin the boyfriend against the wall.

The boyfriend then fired shots at the brothers and hit one of them. Another brother returned fire and hit the boyfriend, who then returned fire and hit the second brother.

All three are in the hospital with critical injuries. Police say they also hit a Southfield police car while driving to the ER.

