3 killed in small plane crash near Lansing, officials say

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three people have died after a small plane crashed near Lansing Thursday evening, officials said.

The plane crashed around 5 p.m. in Bath Township near the intersection of Clark and Peacock roads.

Leonard Tolliver shares video of smoke from the crash below:

Viewer video shows smoke from small plane crash new Lansing

Three passengers were on the aircraft and were found dead, township officials said.

Authorities say the cause of the crash is unknown at this time. It’s unclear where the plane was going.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.