3 men charged in connection to fatal shooting at Pontiac apartment complex

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — 3 men have been charged in connection to a fatal shooting that happened at a Pontiac apartment complex.

Police say the shooting happened on Aug. 4, at a complex on Candlelite Lane. Prosecutors say that Jethro Jackson Jr. was shot multiple times outside an apartment in the 30 block of the complex. Another victim, a 39-year-old Pontiac man who prosecutors did not name, was shot in the hand. Deputies at the scene recovered multiple shell casings as detectives processed the scene.

The three men — 32-year-old Charles Black, 26-year-old Eric Matthews, and 35-year-old Felix Washington — were charged with the following:



Black was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of felony firearm, third offense

Matthews was charged with first-degree premeditated murder, assault with intent to murder, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of felony firearm, second offense

Washington was charged with first-degree premeditated murder and assault with intent to murder

Black and Matthews had been out on a bail from an unrelated, 2025 incident that the Oakland County Sheriff's Office investigated. Both men, facing weapons charges, posted bail (10 percent of $5,000), but the bonds were revoked due to these new charges.

The three defendants appeared in court yesterday, with bond being denied for each man. They are due back in court two more times in the first week-and-a-half of September.

“A year ago, I sounded the alarm that dangerously low bonds for individuals accused of serious felonies, particularly those involving guns and repeat offenders, could have devastating consequences” Bouchard said. “I warned then that this trend could result in someone could be seriously hurt or killed. Tragically, this case involves two of the people I raised the alarm about. Now, we have a tragic outcome that was preventable.”

