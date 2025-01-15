3 men charged with murder in Pontiac business owner's death, prosector says

PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three men have been charged in connection to the death of an Oakland County businessman during an armed robbery, the prosecutor’s office announced on Wednesday.

William Creasy, Scott Brown and Deonte Prophett are facing murder charges in the death of 66-year-old Sam Simko. Simko was killed during an armed robbery at his Pontiac marijuana grow business on Monday.

Simko was found shot to death around 8 p.m. at the business on University Drive near Cameron Avenue, west of Bay Street. Oakland County deputies got to the scene after Simko's business partner called authorities. Simko was pronounced dead at the scene.

The prosecutor’s office said Creasy set up a business meeting with Simko. However, investigators believe the meeting was a ploy to rob Simko and his business. Sheriff Michael Bouchard on Tuesday said the suspects got away with a significant amount of product.

Authorities say video from Simko’s business shows Creasy arriving at the business first and going into the building alone. They say he was driving a white Buick Lacrosse.

A black Ford Expedition was parked across the street and pulled into the parking lot of Simko’s business while Creasy was inside.

Investigators say the video then shows Creasy walking out of the building. Brown and Prophett get out of the Expedition and go into the building as Prophett was waving a pistol.

There was a struggle before two rounds were fired, killing Simko, authorities said.

During the investigation, authorities learned that the Lacrosse was registered to Creasy in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Expedition was rented by Creasy in Cincinnati the same day as the shooting.

Creasy and Brown were arrested in Cincinnati on Tuesday. Prophett was arrested in Cincinnati on Wednesday.

“They are expected to be extradited to Michigan in the coming days,” the prosecutor’s office said.

Creasy, Brown and Prophett have been charged with felony murder and armed robbery. Prophett was also charged with felony firearm possession and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

“Sam Simko’s murder was a senseless tragedy,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said in a statement. “His family is entitled to justice and we are committed to ensuring the killers in this case are made to pay for their crimes.”

Anyone with more information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800- SPEAK-UP and can remain anonymous.

